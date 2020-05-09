Services
Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott

Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott Obituary
Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott

Fort Worth - Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott, a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mrs. Tapscott had recently turned 90.

Born March 3, 1930 in Plainview, Nona, as she was known by family and friends, was the daughter of Lee Hollis and Jesse Blakemore. She grew up in Seminole, Plainview and at the Hendrick Home for Children in Abilene.

Nona met the love of her life, Robert Tapscott at Hardin Simmons University; they married September 2, 1950. Together, they raised their four children in Dallas, Austin, Abilene, San Angelo, and Wichita Falls before ending up in Fort Worth where they lived for 50 years.

A woman of faith, Nona lived her life serving others. She worked for the Fort Worth ISD, was a Girl Scout leader, a zoo docent, taught swimming and was a Disaster Relief Volunteer for the Red Cross. Involved with the Parents Group of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, she helped found the Chemical Abuse Recovery and Education Program in addition to serving on the board of Tarrant Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Nona helped countless parents and young people as an advocate for children and the Hendrick Home in Abilene, where she was very active in the home's Exes Association. A prolific quilter, she loved family camping trips and was a naturalist and conservationist.

Her family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the devoted caregivers at Sunrise Assisted Living.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Robert, and sons, Hunter and Charles Tapscott.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann and Ned Spurlock, Nona is survived by her son, James Tapscott; grandchildren, Matthew Spurlock and his wife, Jennifer, Rebecca Brackman and her husband, Bruce; great-grandchildren, Madison and Samantha Spurlock; sister, Laura Rassiga of New York; nieces and nephews and their families.

MEMORIALS: Consideration of contributions to the Hendrick Home for Children Tapscott Family Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 5195, Abilene TX 79608, or the , in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
