Wynona Quay (Stringer) Hollister
Abilene - Wynona Quay (Stringer) Hollister, 79, of Abilene, Texas passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Yazoo, Mississippi on January 14, 1940, to the late Rev. J.M. Stringer and Winnie (Purvis) Stringer.
Wynona moved to Abilene in the mid-1950s from East Texas. She attended Elmcrest Baptist Church, where she played the organ and piano for 30 years. She was a strong Christian woman who exhibited an abundance of faith in God during hard times, especially after her daughter Pamela's passing last year. She most recently attended the Buffalo Gap Church of Christ.
Wynona's passion for the women's fashion and beauty industry fueled her to become a successful entrepreneur. In 2000, she received the Stephens County Beautification Award for her second Merle Norman franchise located in Breckenridge, TX. She enjoyed volunteering at the Breckenridge Women's Forum and the Salvation Army in Abilene, TX. She was a gifted musician, even attempting to learn to play the guitar in her later years. Above all else, she prioritized her family, frequently caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took great pleasure in annually making Christmas candies to gift to her loved ones. She exuded love, kindness, and compassion to all.
She was married to Burl Harris for many years before marrying Ron Hollister on March 1, 2014.
In addition to her parents and her daughter Pamela Harris, Wynona was also preceded in death by a sister, Johnie Bearfield, and two granddaughters, Alonna and Remi Wood.
Wynona is survived by her husband, Ron Hollister of Abilene; daughters, Kim Harris and Mandy Fudge and husband Lynn all of Abilene, stepsons, Mark Hollister of Keller, TX, Jeff Hollister of Littlefield, TX, and Jason Hollister of Missoula, MT; and stepdaughter Irma Donahue of Garland, TX; sister, Barbara Thornton and husband Dale of Lewisville, TX; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the Buffalo Gap Church of Christ in Buffalo Gap. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Elmcrest Baptist Church in Abilene with Chaplain Burtis Williams and Minister Kerry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 12, 2019