Wyona Craig



Merkel - Wyona Estell Craig, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at a local nursing home. She was born in Jones County, Texas on August 22, 1936 to Clarance and Willie Mae (Ramsey) Foster.



Wyona was a home healthcare provider and was passionate for the people she cared for over the years. Above all else, her greatest accomplishment, was her family



Wyona is survived by her children; Belinda Craig, Becky Darlington, Michael (Emily) Craig, and Joe Kendrick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Wyona was preceded in death by her husband Richard Craig; sons Larry Kendrick and Jeffery Craig; and her granddaughter Cari Lynn Franz.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.









