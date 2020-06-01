Wyona Craig
1936 - 2020
Wyona Craig

Merkel - Wyona Estell Craig, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at a local nursing home. She was born in Jones County, Texas on August 22, 1936 to Clarance and Willie Mae (Ramsey) Foster.

Wyona was a home healthcare provider and was passionate for the people she cared for over the years. Above all else, her greatest accomplishment, was her family

Wyona is survived by her children; Belinda Craig, Becky Darlington, Michael (Emily) Craig, and Joe Kendrick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wyona was preceded in death by her husband Richard Craig; sons Larry Kendrick and Jeffery Craig; and her granddaughter Cari Lynn Franz.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
