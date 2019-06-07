Yasuko Jones



Abilene - Yasuko Jones, 85, of Abilene, TX, went to be with The Lord surrounded by her family on June 5, 2019, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene.



Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Sunday, June 9, at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St, Abilene, TX 79601.



Interment at the Abilene Veteran's Cemetery on June 10 at 10 am. Memorial service to follow at 11 am at Belmont Baptist Church, 2117 Palm St, Abilene, TX.



Born on March 25, 1934, to Masao and Tome Sakurai in Sapporo, Japan, Yasuko means "Peaceful Child." She married Dale R. Jones on June 29, 1960. She was a baker for public schools but most enjoyed serving her church by preparing food for youth and the congregation. Her hobbies included Japanese food preparation, Japanese script writing, bowling, and ceramics. She loved her garden of roses and fruit trees. She spent countless hours immersed in charitable and religious volunteer work including the Abilene Baptist Association food pantry. In recent years, she most enjoyed her time with great grandchildren Brody and Emiko in Abilene.



She is survived by her husband Dale R. Jones of Abilene, Texas; sons Dale R. Jones, Jr. (Gina) of Borrego Springs, California, and William D. Jones (Tara) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandson William D. Jones, II (Sarah) of Abilene, Texas; great-grandchildren Broderick Revedy Jones and Emiko Graciana Jones of Abilene, Texas, and Lyndon Ryan Killgo of Oklahoma City.



Yasuko is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Keiko Ludwig.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory Street, Abilene Texas, 79601.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News from June 7 to June 9, 2019