Ylarrio "Warren" Soto
Abilene - Ylarrio "Warren" Soto 21 of Abilene passed away December 14th, 2019 in Abilene Texas, Services will be held Thursdays December 19, 2019 at 1pm in North's Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 6-8pm in North's Memorial Chapel.
Ylarrio Warren Soto was born in Abilene, Texas on May 27,1998 to Ubaldo Soto and Seretha Lopez Soto. He received his primary education from Abilene public schools and attended Abilene High school.
Ylarrio enjoyed to listen and make music, playing basketball and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed going out to eat and he loved to travel.
He is survived by his spouse; Chelsia Soto of Abilene, Texas mother; Seretha Soto (Otis Greene) Abilene, Texas, Ubaldo Soto (Jessica Trinidad) of Abilene, Texas, Brothers; Luke Soto (Monica) of Abilene, Texas, Evan Greene of Abilene, Texas, sisters Gia Greene of Abilene, Texas, Zayli Soto of Abilene, Texas, Veronica Soto of Abilene, Texas, maternal grandparents Debbie and Carlos Montalvo of Abilene, Texas, paternal grandparents Ubaldo and Gloria Soto of Abilene, Texas, Great grandparents Geronima Meza of Abilene, Texas and Angela Perales of Abilene, Texas, along with numerous aunts and uncles, extended family, and many friends. He was preceded in death by; Aunt Veronica Rodriguez, cousin Jeremiah Romero and great grandmother, Juana Sanchez.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019