Yuel Otis Ulmer



Abilene - Yuel Otis Ulmer, 89, of Abilene, passed away at a local care center on April 1, 2019. A celebration of life honoring Yuel will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, with Randy Perkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Born in Stamford, Texas on July 26, 1929, Yuel's parents were David Allen Ulmer and Eula Hanson Ulmer. He graduated from Hamlin High School and shortly after married the love of his life, Doris Vance. Doris attended school in nearby Rotan, and both families were active in the farming and church community that included Rotan and Hamlin. After they married, they moved to Lubbock and then to Hobbs, New Mexico. They lived in Hobbs for nearly 67 years and then moved to Abilene in the fall of 2016 to be closer to their daughter. Yuel worked in the oil fields until 1965 and then had a thirty-year career as a supervisor in the potash mines near Hobbs.



Yuel was a faithful member of the Northside Baptist Church in Hobbs for many years where he and Doris worked with high school youth. They also enjoyed traveling the United States, often with 2 or 3 of their siblings and their spouses. The Caribel in Red River, New Mexico, was particularly special to him where he enjoyed walking the stream trout fishing and the camaraderie of the special friends he made over thirty years there every summer. Some referred to him as "the mayor of the Caribel" because of his willingness to teach other families how to catch trout and to encourage them to return year after year. Relationships with both family and friends were a vital part of his life and his legacy. He adored his grandchildren and they adored him. The example he set in regard to patience, integrity, and honesty is a legacy they will carry their entire lives. His wish for them was that they set the same kind of example for their children and grandchildren.



Yuel was preceded in death by his parents and son Bill Ulmer, brothers; Alvin, Ray and Macon and sisters; Stella Huffstutler and Jean Bennett. He is survived by his wife of seventy one years, Doris; sisters Bertha Shepard of Ft. Pierce, FL and Carol Newton of Antlers, OK; daughter-in-law Kim Ulmer, daughter Linda Perkins and husband David; grandchildren Jennifer Vanderburg and husband TJ, Chad, Chris and Nick Perkins; Staslie Galesburg and husband Will, Kim Langston and husband Joe, and Billy Ulmer. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Blake and Olivia Vanderburg, Gwyneth Galesburg, Farrah and Zev Langston, and Mckynzi, Makaila, and Billy, Jr. Ulmer. In addition, he is survived by too many nieces and nephews to count. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Yuel's name to Hendrick Home for Children, PO Box 5195 Abilene, TX 79608 or any other . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary