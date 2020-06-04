Zachary Matthew DeChaume
Eula - Zachary Matthew DeChaume, 14, of Eula, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in an automobile accident. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Clyde Little League Baseball Field, FM 604 N, Clyde, with Rufus Quintanilla officiating.

Zachary was born May 16, 2006, in Waco, to Jimmy and Heather (Bailey) DeChaume. They moved to Eula from Weatherford in 2012 and he would have been an eighth grader at Eula Junior High in the fall. He was active in Little League and loved all sports.

He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Heather DeChaume of Eula; three brothers, Mason Merritt of Atchison, Kansas, Jackson DeChaume and Remington DeChaume, both of Eula; his sister, Evangeline DeChaume of Eula; his grandparents, Deborah Adams and husband Paul of Joshua, Randy Bailey of Cresson and Neomi Bailey of Waco; four uncles and eleven cousins.

Zachary was preceded in death by his brother, Stetson DeChaume, and his grandfather Jim DeChaume.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
