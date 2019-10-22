|
Dr. Zane Edward Jones, Sr.
Sweetwater - Dr. Zane Edward Jones, Sr., 95, passed away at his residence in Sweetwater, Monday, October 21, 2019. Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Dusty Lovell officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 P.M. Saturday, prior to the service, at McCoy Funeral Home. Zane was born September 12, 1924 in Stringtown, TX to Rufus Larkin and Ruby Lee (Wilks) Jones. He survived by two sons; Zane E. Jones, Jr. & wife Karen of Troy, TX, and Dr. Blair Jones & wife Patti of Mansfield, TX, a daughter, Lindalee "Lindy" Gillenwater of Conroe, TX. 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019