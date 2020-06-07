Zelda Leverett
Abilene - Zelda Corece Keith Leverett, 101, of Abilene passed away on June 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX 79606. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Elmwood Memorial Park beside her husband of 62 years, Bill, who preceded her in death in 2001. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. prior to the funeral, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the chapel. Social distancing will be observed at the service. Masks are optional. There will be a Live Streaming of the service. You can go to Zelda's obituary at www.elmwoodfuneral.com and click on the live stream at the bottom of the page.
Zelda was born on her grandmother's farm near Star, Texas on April 14, 1919. She was the first of five children born to Hubert Keith and Estella Williams Keith. Growing up in Brownwood, Texas, Zelda graduated from Brownwood High School then attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood (now known as Howard Payne University). She worked at General Telephone Company in Brownwood, where she met her future husband, Bill Leverett. On April 21,1939 she and Bill were married. After living out of the state for a number of years, they retired to Abilene, Texas in 1972.
Zelda was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making a warm home and loving her family. She had a sweet and gracious disposition and everyone who met her loved her.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for 48 years, and was active in United Methodist Women.
Zelda was a life member of the Abilene Garden Club and served on the executive board for many years. She was exceptionally knowledgable about plants and flower arranging and won numerous blue ribbons in flower shows.
Zelda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Leiland Keith and Fallon Keith, and one sister, Naomi Oates.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Acosta, of Abilene, granddaughter, Mandy Murry and husband Coy of San Angelo, great-grandson, Ashton
Murry of San Angelo, sister, Virginia Welch, of Abilene, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wisteria Place Assisted Living and Kinder Hearts Hospice for the love and care they showed Zelda and her family. They always made sure that Zelda was as comfortable as possible.
Memorial donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1741 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, TX 79605; Meals on Wheels, PO Box 903, Abilene, TX 79604 or online at mealsonwheelsplus.com; The Salvation Army, PO Box 6929, Abilene, TX 79608 or online at army.org/abilene; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Abilene - Zelda Corece Keith Leverett, 101, of Abilene passed away on June 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX 79606. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Elmwood Memorial Park beside her husband of 62 years, Bill, who preceded her in death in 2001. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. prior to the funeral, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the chapel. Social distancing will be observed at the service. Masks are optional. There will be a Live Streaming of the service. You can go to Zelda's obituary at www.elmwoodfuneral.com and click on the live stream at the bottom of the page.
Zelda was born on her grandmother's farm near Star, Texas on April 14, 1919. She was the first of five children born to Hubert Keith and Estella Williams Keith. Growing up in Brownwood, Texas, Zelda graduated from Brownwood High School then attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood (now known as Howard Payne University). She worked at General Telephone Company in Brownwood, where she met her future husband, Bill Leverett. On April 21,1939 she and Bill were married. After living out of the state for a number of years, they retired to Abilene, Texas in 1972.
Zelda was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making a warm home and loving her family. She had a sweet and gracious disposition and everyone who met her loved her.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for 48 years, and was active in United Methodist Women.
Zelda was a life member of the Abilene Garden Club and served on the executive board for many years. She was exceptionally knowledgable about plants and flower arranging and won numerous blue ribbons in flower shows.
Zelda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Leiland Keith and Fallon Keith, and one sister, Naomi Oates.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Acosta, of Abilene, granddaughter, Mandy Murry and husband Coy of San Angelo, great-grandson, Ashton
Murry of San Angelo, sister, Virginia Welch, of Abilene, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wisteria Place Assisted Living and Kinder Hearts Hospice for the love and care they showed Zelda and her family. They always made sure that Zelda was as comfortable as possible.
Memorial donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1741 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, TX 79605; Meals on Wheels, PO Box 903, Abilene, TX 79604 or online at mealsonwheelsplus.com; The Salvation Army, PO Box 6929, Abilene, TX 79608 or online at army.org/abilene; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.