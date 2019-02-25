Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clyde, TX
View Map
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zella Broadus Obituary
Zella Broadus

Clyde, TX

Zella Broadus, 81, of Clyde, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at an Abilene hospital. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Zella was born June 27, 1937 in Olton, Texas to Robert and Mary (Burkhalter) Smith. She graduated from Northside High School in Vernon. She married J.D. Broadus, Jr.on June 9, 1956, in Fargo, Texas. They moved to Abilene from Vernon in 1961 and came to Clyde in 1969. Zella was a self-employed bookkeeper. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, belonging to the UMW. She also volunteered for the Clyde Fire Department Auxiliary.

Zella is survived by her husband of 62 years, J.D. Broadus, Jr. of Clyde; three sons, Johnny Broadus and wife Beth, Ronnie Broadus and wife Ashley and Lonny Broadus and wife Cindy, all of Clyde; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Zella was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert E. Smith.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 25, 2019
