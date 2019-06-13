Guest Book View Sign Service Information MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 (765)-764-4418 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 View Map Service 4:45 PM MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Attica - Alice Adaline (Clute) Fellure, 85, rural Attica, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:40 a.m.



Alice was born on the family farm near Fowler. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Vera F. (Forshey) Clute. Alice was raised in rural Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1951. She later moved to Warren County in 1953 and has lived there for the past 66 years.



Alice was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the farm. She had served as trustee in Warren Township for three terms. She was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence. She was a 50 year member of the West Lebanon Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 162. Alice enjoyed history and was a member of the Warren County Historical Society.



On June 15, 1952, Alice married Merle E. Fellure in the Swannington EUB Church near Fowler. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1999.



Alice leaves behind two daughters, Valerie F. (Terry) Lemming, Attica and Janine K. (David) Phillips, Veedersburg; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Fellure, Attica; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Booth, Fowler; Jessi (Matt) Weaver, Noblesville; Tracey Lemming, Chapel Hill, NC; Abigail (fiancé-Jake) High, Attica; Samantha (Brian) Bayless, Waynetown; Weston Phillips, Alexandria, VA and Caleb Phillips, Veedersburg; great-grandchildren, Emma Booth, Claire Booth, Ruby Booth, Allison High, Luke Weaver, twins Riley and Vivian Weaver and Alek Bayless; a brother, Donald L. (Janet) Clute, Fowler She was preceded in death by a son, Steven E. Fellure.



Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, June 16th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 4:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 17th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jordan and Rev. Mike Link officiating. Burial will follow in the Justus Cemetery, Oxford, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview United Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation.



Condolences may be sent online to Attica - Alice Adaline (Clute) Fellure, 85, rural Attica, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:40 a.m.Alice was born on the family farm near Fowler. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Vera F. (Forshey) Clute. Alice was raised in rural Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1951. She later moved to Warren County in 1953 and has lived there for the past 66 years.Alice was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the farm. She had served as trustee in Warren Township for three terms. She was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence. She was a 50 year member of the West Lebanon Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 162. Alice enjoyed history and was a member of the Warren County Historical Society.On June 15, 1952, Alice married Merle E. Fellure in the Swannington EUB Church near Fowler. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1999.Alice leaves behind two daughters, Valerie F. (Terry) Lemming, Attica and Janine K. (David) Phillips, Veedersburg; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Fellure, Attica; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Booth, Fowler; Jessi (Matt) Weaver, Noblesville; Tracey Lemming, Chapel Hill, NC; Abigail (fiancé-Jake) High, Attica; Samantha (Brian) Bayless, Waynetown; Weston Phillips, Alexandria, VA and Caleb Phillips, Veedersburg; great-grandchildren, Emma Booth, Claire Booth, Ruby Booth, Allison High, Luke Weaver, twins Riley and Vivian Weaver and Alek Bayless; a brother, Donald L. (Janet) Clute, Fowler She was preceded in death by a son, Steven E. Fellure.Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, June 16th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 4:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 17th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jordan and Rev. Mike Link officiating. Burial will follow in the Justus Cemetery, Oxford, IN.Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview United Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation.Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com. Published in Review Republican from June 13 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close