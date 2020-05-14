Alice Jane (Allison) Hutson
Alice Jane (Allison) Hutson went to be with Jesus at 5:46 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 20, 1936 in Marshfield, Indiana to Mary Kiser Jordan and Steve Allison.

She graduated in 1954 from West Lebanon High School.

She married Joel E. Hutson on June 6, 1954 in Danville, IL.

Alice gave her heart to Jesus at eleven years old during a revival at Galloway Chapel in Williamsport, IN. Thirty-five years later Joel and Alice returned to Galloway Chapel and served as Senior Pastors for fifteen years.

She loved to read and study the Bible and was faithful to pray daily for her family.

Alice received her beautician's license in 1978. She was talented and succeeded at everything she chose to do. She enjoyed sewing, painting, and carpentry work. She always had a project in the works. She enjoyed being with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters:

Timothy (Janet) Hutson of Lewisburg, TN; Mark (Kim) Hutson of Williamsport, IN;

Christy (Marty) Hill of Camby, IN; Kelly (Brad) Coleman of Crawfordsville, IN;

8 Grandchildren:

Erin (Glen), Jonathan, Joel Daniel (Mallory), Alexander, Hannah, Christy Lee, Kendall, and Karter

7 Great-Grandchildren:

Barak, Ezekiel, Ellis, Emery, Cheleya, Charlotte, and Jude

3 Brothers:

Robert (Sue) Allison, Donald (Jill) Jordan, and Ricky (Lou) Jordan

Several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of over sixty years, Joel Hutson.

There will be no services at this time. Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Review Republican from May 14 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
