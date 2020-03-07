|
|
Attica - Alva Howard Snider, 90, Attica, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:05 p.m. in the Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Howard, as he was known to family and friends, was born at home in Logan Township, Fountain County, Indiana on May 23, 1929. He was the son of the late Alva Elwood and Eve Bell (Stetler) Snider. Howard has lived most of his life in the Logan and Davis Townships east of Attica. He attended Attica High School.
Howard entered the U.S. Army in 1948 and attained the rank of Sergeant. During his time during the Korean War, Howard was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during combat. He was honorably discharged in 1952.
After returning home from the service, Howard began farming in Logan and Davis Townships. He farmed for over forty years. He was also known for driving the school bus for the Attica Consolidated School Corp. for over thirty years.
Howard was very patriotic in his ideals and was an active life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 and American Legion Post # 52 both of Attica. He served as Past Commander for the American Legion Post from 1989-1990. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member and served as Past President of the Fountain County Veterans Association; member of the Fountain County War Museum; member of the Fountain County Soil and Water; served as Past President of the Fountain County Fair Council; member of the Illiana Antique Power Association. He was a member of the Bethel Community Church. He enjoyed woodworking in his pastime. On September 29, 2017 Howard traveled on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
After returning the service, Howard married Virginia Lee Pearson on May 30, 1952 at home in Logan Township, Fountain County, IN. Virginia preceded him in death on January 30, 2018.
He leaves behind a daughter, Charlotte ( Dan ) Grubbs, Veedersburg; a sister, Anna Louise Bowman of Attica; two brothers, John F. Snider, Danville, IL and Fred R. (Nancie) Snider, Attica; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, March 11th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post # 52 or the Fountain County 4-H Council. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 7 to Mar. 24, 2020