Attica - Alvin Jay Beighley, Sr, 88, Attica, passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 5:15 p.m.
Alvin was born in South Bend, PA on July 23, 1931. He was the son of the late George E. and Fern (Muellar) Beighley. Alvin was raised and educated in Pennsylvania and moved to Indiana in 1963 and later resided in West Lebanon in 1967. He worked as a maintenance foreman for Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica until his retirement in 1993. He then moved south of Attica to Rob Roy.
Alvin served his country by entering into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1954 he had attained the rank of Sgt (T).
Alvin enjoyed attending garage sales with his wife, Shelby. He enjoyed working on mowers and chain saws in his free time. His interests also included fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed target shooting and listening to the old country music along with watching old westerns on tv. He was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts and formerly enjoyed talking on his CB radio. His handle was "Red Rider".
On January 15, 1959, Alvin married Shelby J. Straw in Apollo, PA.
He leaves behind his wife, Shelby of 60 years along with three sons, Alvin J. (Lisa Renee) Beighley Jr, Veedersburg; Jeffrey (Lori) Beighley, Denham Springs, LA; Gregory (Michelle) Beighley, Omaha, NE; three daughters, Lisa A. Beighley, Williamsport; Sharon Chambers, Lafayette and Andrea Knox, Indianapolis; a brother, Bill (Kathy) Beighley, Blairsville, PA; two sisters, Patsy (John) Zaffuto, Edmon, PA and Barbara Rummel, Penn Run, PA; thirteen grandchildren, Michael, Christian, Alicia, Caleb, Ryan, Kayla, Amber, Josiah, Hannah, Eldena, Jory, Jennie and Maddie; eight great-grandchildren, Skylar, Dade, Angelina, Liam, Parker, Quentin, Elizabeth and Elijah. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Wayne Beighley; two brothers, Teddy and Jack Beighley; two sisters, Erma & Marie.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sue Spurlin officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13, 2019