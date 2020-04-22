|
|
Anita Mae Bell, 89, passed away April 18, 2020 at The Waters of Covington. She was born September 6, 1930 in Danville, IL to Melvin and Ruby Johnson. She attended State Line, IN school and Covington High School, graduating in 1948.
Anita married Ralph Clem Bell October 16, 1949 at State Line. They were married for 65 Wonderful years, and were life-long grain farmers which was their passion.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory (Kris) Bell, Jeffery (Joyce) Bell, both of rural Covington; four grandchildren, Ryan Bell, Tyson (Melissa) Bell, Anne (Rex) Spencer, and Adam (Melissa) Bell; seven great-grandchildren, Alivia, Adrian, Austin Long, Mason, Liam, Bowen Bell , and Grady Spencer; two sisters, Betty Kerby and Rosalie Bowlus. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Richard Clark; a sister-in-law, Martha Barnes; and many nieces and nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sisters-in-law; Janice Bell and Marge Clark. Also, brothers-in-law; Merrill Bell, James G. Kerby, and Raymond Barnes, and two nephews; Tom Bell and Scott (Nancy) Clark.
Anita enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking farm-fresh meals, baking, bowling for thirty years, traveling to 45 of 50 states with good friends The Allisons. She had a remarkable, memory for details, times, places, and family history. She loved talking on the phone to sisters Rosy and Betty.
A private graveside service at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date because of Covid-19. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials in Anita's name may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hafeez and The waters Fountain Wing Staff for her care. Condolences to the family: www.shelbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 22 to May 5, 2020