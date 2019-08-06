Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Anita Gregory
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita R. (Lilly) Gregory


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita R. (Lilly) Gregory Obituary
Attica - Anita R. (Lilly) Gregory, 79, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:37 p.m.

Anita was born in Attica, Indiana on March 21, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Thelma Ruth (Hopper) Lilly. Anita was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1958. She was a homemaker and also during home healthcare with local residents. She was a care giver to Sarah "Sally" Harrison for many years.

Anita was a member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She was a collector of teapots, cookie jars and snowmen. Christmas was her favorite time of the season and she enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and candies at the holidays.

On February 1, 1963, Anita married Roy Dean Gregory in Attica. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2001.

She leaves behind four grandchildren, Lawrence Wayne "Bud" (fiancée - Tonya Waddle) VanDame, Oxford; Rebecca Renee VanDame, Attica; Roy Dean "Beau" (fiancée-Sapphire Helmerick) Roberts and James Jarred Roberts, both of Williamsport; a sister, Janice Waterstraat, Lafayette and a brother, Albert "Skip" (Judy) Lilly, Attica; six great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Brenda McClure, Linda Roberts and an infant daughter, Nina G. Gregory; three sisters, Delores Truhart, Romona Peterson and Susie Sloan.

As per Anita's request, cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now