Attica - Anita R. (Lilly) Gregory, 79, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:37 p.m.
Anita was born in Attica, Indiana on March 21, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Thelma Ruth (Hopper) Lilly. Anita was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1958. She was a homemaker and also during home healthcare with local residents. She was a care giver to Sarah "Sally" Harrison for many years.
Anita was a member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She was a collector of teapots, cookie jars and snowmen. Christmas was her favorite time of the season and she enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and candies at the holidays.
On February 1, 1963, Anita married Roy Dean Gregory in Attica. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2001.
She leaves behind four grandchildren, Lawrence Wayne "Bud" (fiancée - Tonya Waddle) VanDame, Oxford; Rebecca Renee VanDame, Attica; Roy Dean "Beau" (fiancée-Sapphire Helmerick) Roberts and James Jarred Roberts, both of Williamsport; a sister, Janice Waterstraat, Lafayette and a brother, Albert "Skip" (Judy) Lilly, Attica; six great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Brenda McClure, Linda Roberts and an infant daughter, Nina G. Gregory; three sisters, Delores Truhart, Romona Peterson and Susie Sloan.
As per Anita's request, cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Review Republican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2019