Covington, Ind. - Arthur L. Clawson, 88, of Covington, passed away at 8:45 a.m. EDT Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Art was born March 31, 1931 in Fountain County, Indiana the son of the late Charles and Helen (Crowder) Clawson.
He married Deletia A. Vanderwalt on December 27, 1953 in Lafayette, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2012.
Survivors include his daughter: Alice (Phil) Benson of Lafayette, Indiana; daughter-in-law: Jane Clawson of Perrysville, Indiana; special friend: Phyllis Willis of Covington, Indiana; four grandchildren: Jonathan Clawson, Alisha Clawson, Bradley Benson and Neil Benson; great grandson: Garrett Clawson; great granddaughter: Taylor Kirts; two sisters: Charlotte Miller of Covington, Indiana and Martha (Don) Shelby of West Lafayette, Indiana; three brothers: Dale (Janice) Clawson of Covington, Indiana; Jim (Wanda) Clawson of Veedersburg, Indiana and Bob (Faye) Clawson of Nacogdoches, Texas.
Art was preceded in death by his son: Gregory Clawson and brother-in-law: Sam Miller.
Art was a long time farmer south of Covington. He served his country proudly during the Korean War enlisting with the United States Navy. He was a member of the Covington United Methodist Church, Perrysville American Legion Post 350 (Past Commander) and Gideons International. Art was a 1949 graduate of Kingman High School.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, March 14, 2020 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana; Officiating: Rev. Mason Shambach; Burial with Honors: Lower Mound Cemetery north of Perrysville, Indiana; Visitation: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. EDT until time of services at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Card Chairman, PO Box 445, Cayuga, Indiana 47928 or to the Covington Community Foundation, 135 South Stringtown Road, Covington, Indiana 47932. Condolences: www.deverterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2020