Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Sherman Merrill


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Sherman Merrill Obituary
Arthur Sherman Merrill, 57, of Lafayette, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

He was born on September 29, 1961 in Crawfordsville, IN to the late Fredrick "Ted" Merrill, Sr. and to Carol (Blunk) Merrill. Arthur graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1979.

His marriage in 1983 was to Kelly Van Dorn and she survives.

Arthur worked for RR Donnelley's as a press operator for 24 years. He enjoyed fishing and mushrooming, and loved sharing these hobbies with his children, grandchildren, and family.

Surviving are his wife, Kelly Merrill of Florida; his daughters, Kenon (Tom) Payton of Lafayette and Mekale (Travis) Julian of Huntington; and his sister, Luann Dowdell of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Abigail, Wyatt, and Miles.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Merrill, Sr., Fredrick Merrill, and Timothy Merrill.

No Services will be held. You may leave condolences and memories of Arthur online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 7 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now