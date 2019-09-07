|
|
Arthur Sherman Merrill, 57, of Lafayette, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
He was born on September 29, 1961 in Crawfordsville, IN to the late Fredrick "Ted" Merrill, Sr. and to Carol (Blunk) Merrill. Arthur graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1979.
His marriage in 1983 was to Kelly Van Dorn and she survives.
Arthur worked for RR Donnelley's as a press operator for 24 years. He enjoyed fishing and mushrooming, and loved sharing these hobbies with his children, grandchildren, and family.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly Merrill of Florida; his daughters, Kenon (Tom) Payton of Lafayette and Mekale (Travis) Julian of Huntington; and his sister, Luann Dowdell of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Abigail, Wyatt, and Miles.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Merrill, Sr., Fredrick Merrill, and Timothy Merrill.
No Services will be held. You may leave condolences and memories of Arthur online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 7 to Sept. 24, 2019