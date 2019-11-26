|
|
Attica - Ava Maxine (Myers) Batchelor, 95, Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, Williamsport, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:44 p.m.
Maxine, as she was known to family and friends, was born at home in Judyville, Indiana on December 18, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie D. and Rachel Jane (Dotson) Myers. She was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1942.
Maxine formerly worked at Harrison Steel in Attica during WW II and was referred to as one of "Rosie's Riveters". She later worked at Radio Material Corp for several years until her retirement.
Maxine was a life long member and Deacon of the Attica -Williamsport Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In her early years she taught Sunday School. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Women (UPW). She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica and a former member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 23 of Attica. She enjoyed helping people and did a lot of housekeeping for families in the community.
Maxine married William George Batchelor Jr on May 23, 1942 in Covington, IN. William preceded her in death on January 15, 1968.
Maxine leaves behind a daughter, Beverly (Dewey) Childress, Attica; four grandchildren, Donnie (Karen) Childress, Chrystal Newth, Jedodiah Batchelor and Amy Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Mesha (friend-Christopher Hansen) Ricketts, Kelly (Curtis) Shirley, Brett (Heather) Ricketts, Kyle (Alyssa) Ricketts, Courtney (K.W.) Rice, Julia Nichols and Alisha Batchelor; nine great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, William George Batchelor III; a grandson, Tim Childress; a great-grandson, Damieon Ray Harris; three sisters, Mary Louise Cleveland, Evelyn Harris and Dorothy Kight.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Attica-Williamsport Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Attica on Saturday, November 30th, from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. with Mark Mason speaking. Private family inurnment will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica-Williamsport Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Attica, IN 47918. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12, 2019