Barbara Jean Wright, age 71 of Williamsport, IN, died at 11:40pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Barbara was born on January 26, 1948 in Danville, Illinois to Kenneth W. and Mae A. DeBord. She grew up on a farm near Judyville, Indiana. She graduated from Seeger High School and received her Bachelor's degree in education from Indiana State. She went on to receive a Master's degree from Indiana University. On August 22, 1970, she married Richard Wright in West Lebanon, IN.
Barbara started her teaching career at Van Dyan grade school near Clinton, IN and went on to teach at School #44 in the Indianapolis Public School district for 7 years. She taught first and second grade for the next 27 years at Warren Central Elementary until her retirement in 2014. There she was started a butterfly garden for all to enjoy and was a founding member of the Warren Central "Book Club." She found so much joy teaching young children and being surrounded by such wonderful colleagues that she considered dear friends. Barbara was a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and deacon. She was a member of Tri Kappa and Eastern Star.
Barbara's greatest joy was her three children. You often would find her at Seeger sporting event cheering for them, walking the length of the football field as the Patriots drove the ball down the field, or nervously rocking back and forth during a close swimming race. She spent countless hours carpooling her kids and other children to practices and spent many weekends away from home at sporting events. In 2002, after her kids were out of the house, she decided to complete her first half marathon. Her competitive nature was on display for the 13 mini marathons she completed in Indianapolis and the one in Columbia, Missouri. Her half marathon training on the Marshfield blacktop and around Warren Central's hallways served her well as she improved her time almost every year.
Barbara was loved by many and loved many dear friends. Marsha Barreiro and Becky Harrell were college roommates and the sisters she never had. A Wabash football game wouldn't have been complete without Connie Timmons by her side. The Red Wing Society brought her so much laughter. Barbara's teaching colleagues took gentle care of her long into her disease. And the staff at Covington Waters Nursing home showed her love and compassion to the end for which her family is forever grateful.
Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Wright of Williamsport, IN; son Patrick (Christy) Wright of Zionsville, IN; son John (Christie) Wright of Fowler, IN; daughter Katie (Roger) McDaniel of Indianapolis, IN; brother Wayne DeBord of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, James, Amelia, Rebecca, Jackson, Ophelia, and Georgiana Barbara. Oh, how she would be so proud of her grandchildren!
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral will be at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 301 S Clinton St, West Lebanon, IN 47991 on Friday, September, 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT with the Pastor Roger Andrew McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name can be made to the , Warren County Community Foundation, or Trinity Presbyterian Church. Another way to honor Barbara would be to go on a walk with a loved one or write a handwritten letter. Barbara always wrote the most beautiful letters.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5, 2019