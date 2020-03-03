|
Hillsboro - Barbara Lee (Sloan) Janeway, 89, formerly of Hillsboro and had been residing in Windmoor Senior Living in Terre Haute, IN, passed away in the Windmoor Senior Living on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:45 p.m.
Barbara was born in Fountain County, Indiana on March 31, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Carl Leroy and Thelma (Thompson) Sloan. Barbara was raised in Kingman, graduating from Kingman High School in 1948. She has lived most of her adult life in Hillsboro and has lived in Windmoor Senior Living for the past several years.
Barbara was a proof reader at R.R. Donnelley & Son in Crawfordsville for 42 years, retiring in 1992.
Barbara was a member of the Hillsboro Christian Church. She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member and past matron of the Fern Chapter # 204 and presently a member of the Fountain Chapter # 204 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge of Hillsboro. She enjoyed the time spent with her Red Hat Society in Hillsboro. Her favorite pastime was keeping tabs on her grandchildren and watching them in their sports and activities. She also enjoyed spending quiet time reading. She enjoyed the time spent with her family and after the visit it required picture taking to keep abreast of the growth and changes in the family.
On December 19, 1952, Barbara married Robert Smith Janeway in Kingman, IN. Robert preceded her in death on August 10, 2005.
Barbara leaves behind two daughters, Becky (Mike) Bowman, Perrysville and Beverly (Ernie) Hinkle, Jasper, IN; six grandchildren, Robin (Joe) Thoma and Cory (Samantha) Bowman, both of Terre Haute; April (Kevin) Boyer, Jennifer (companion-Daniel) Vanderheide and Stacey (Ben) Hewitt, all of Jasper, IN; Bret (companion-Amanda Braun) Hinkle, Montgomery, IN; twelve great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Jackson, Devan, Dylan, Emma, Nigel, Landon, Sloan, Gunner, Evie, Ana and Kiera.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro on Friday, March 6th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Garland Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 3 to Mar. 17, 2020