Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Elizabeth (Seymour) Merrill. View Sign Service Information Dickerson Funeral Home 110 W Second Street Vanceburg , KY 41179 (606)-796-2122 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Elizabeth (Seymour) Merrill, 92, Veedersburg Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 26, 2019 at North Logan Health Care Danville, Illinois at 8:00 PM.



Bernice was born February 23, 1927 in a log cabin in Piatt County Illinois the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" George & Edna Elizabeth (Wienke) Seymour. She married George Francis Merrill January 1, 1949 in Hillsboro, IN; he passed away October 1, 2000 after 51 years of marriage.



She is also preceded in death by a sister Helen Miller; and five brothers, Walter, Don, Lyle, Ervin, and Rolland Seymour.



Bernice leaves behind two daughters, Ann & Fred Howard, Danville IL; Linda Edgar, Lafayette IN; a son John & Susie Merrill, Bovey Minnesota; three grandchildren, Natasha & Rod Pavlick, Dave & Angie Merrill, Eric Conner; three great-grandchildren, Paisley (Brennan) Morton, Blaise Morton, Carter Merrill; sister-in-law Nancy Seymour, and several nieces and nephews.



Bernice had worked at Marshall Studios, Fountain Central Cafeteria, and the nursing home in Covington. She eventually left work to take care of her husband as he battled Parkinson's Disease.



She loved cooking, traveling, and camping; belonging to the Hub Nuts camping group. She learned to crochet with her sister-in-law Kate Cushman and had made several Afghans. She loved the holidays and decorating her home accordingly; arranging flower bouquets and they were always sitting around her home.



Bernice graduated from Richland High School in Newtown. She was a member of the Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg.



The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the nurses, CNA's and Staff at North Logan Health Care that took care of our mom during her stay.



A special "Thank You" to Dr Sodhi and the Danville Dialysis Team that took care of her 3 times a week.



A big "Thank You" to Lena Shepherd and Donna Butler whom she loved dearly and depended on daily. A special "Thank You" to her son-in-law Fred who chauffeured them to many doctor appointments, and the Mac Van drivers who took mom to her Dialysis appointments.



Bernice loved spending time with her family and cherished each and every holiday they spent together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and mamaw great. She was loved very much and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



Bernice had kidney failure and had been doing dialysis for 5 years. She was a fighter and at the age of 91 had even survived brain surgery. She is at peace now with no pain and is joined in heaven with our dad.



Family and friends may call at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg Sunday June 30 from 1:00 PM (EDT) to 3:00 PM (EDT). Funeral service at 3:00 PM (EDT) Sunday with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg. Bernice Elizabeth (Seymour) Merrill, 92, Veedersburg Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 26, 2019 at North Logan Health Care Danville, Illinois at 8:00 PM.Bernice was born February 23, 1927 in a log cabin in Piatt County Illinois the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" George & Edna Elizabeth (Wienke) Seymour. She married George Francis Merrill January 1, 1949 in Hillsboro, IN; he passed away October 1, 2000 after 51 years of marriage.She is also preceded in death by a sister Helen Miller; and five brothers, Walter, Don, Lyle, Ervin, and Rolland Seymour.Bernice leaves behind two daughters, Ann & Fred Howard, Danville IL; Linda Edgar, Lafayette IN; a son John & Susie Merrill, Bovey Minnesota; three grandchildren, Natasha & Rod Pavlick, Dave & Angie Merrill, Eric Conner; three great-grandchildren, Paisley (Brennan) Morton, Blaise Morton, Carter Merrill; sister-in-law Nancy Seymour, and several nieces and nephews.Bernice had worked at Marshall Studios, Fountain Central Cafeteria, and the nursing home in Covington. She eventually left work to take care of her husband as he battled Parkinson's Disease.She loved cooking, traveling, and camping; belonging to the Hub Nuts camping group. She learned to crochet with her sister-in-law Kate Cushman and had made several Afghans. She loved the holidays and decorating her home accordingly; arranging flower bouquets and they were always sitting around her home.Bernice graduated from Richland High School in Newtown. She was a member of the Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg.The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the nurses, CNA's and Staff at North Logan Health Care that took care of our mom during her stay.A special "Thank You" to Dr Sodhi and the Danville Dialysis Team that took care of her 3 times a week.A big "Thank You" to Lena Shepherd and Donna Butler whom she loved dearly and depended on daily. A special "Thank You" to her son-in-law Fred who chauffeured them to many doctor appointments, and the Mac Van drivers who took mom to her Dialysis appointments.Bernice loved spending time with her family and cherished each and every holiday they spent together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and mamaw great. She was loved very much and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.Bernice had kidney failure and had been doing dialysis for 5 years. She was a fighter and at the age of 91 had even survived brain surgery. She is at peace now with no pain and is joined in heaven with our dad.Family and friends may call at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg Sunday June 30 from 1:00 PM (EDT) to 3:00 PM (EDT). Funeral service at 3:00 PM (EDT) Sunday with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg. Published in Review Republican from June 28 to July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Dickerson Funeral Home Vanceburg , KY (606) 796-2122