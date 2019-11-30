|
|
Attica - Betty Jean (Minnick) Galloway, 95, Attica, passed away in The Waters of Covington, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:25 a.m.
Betty was born in Veedersburg, Indiana on November 13, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Lowell and Mary Ethel (Simmons) Minnick. She was raised in Williamsport and lived in Warren County until moving to Attica in 1963. She was a 1942 graduate of Williamsport High School.
Betty formerly worked as a secretary for the Miller & Morrison Law Firm in Attica from 1963-1974. She later worked as a church secretary for the Attica First United Methodist Church from 1974-1976. In 1976 Betty worked in the Guidance Office of the Attica High School from 1976-1985. Then in 1986 Betty began working at the Wabash Valley Hospital Annex in Attica until her retirement in 1987.
Betty was an active member of the Attica First United Methodist Church, serving on the UMC Women and Wesleyan Service Guild. She was a volunteer of the United Methodist Church Thrift Shop and had served as a past board member. Betty was an Honorary Member of the Monday Afternoon Club; past member of the Business & Professional Women and past member of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Attica. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her cream pies. She enjoyed traveling through out the continental United States, Alaskan cruises, trips to Hawaii and also abroad to Europe with her husband and friends.
On December 19, 1942, Betty married Carter Jean "Shorty" Galloway in Williamsport, IN. Jean preceded her in death on March 2, 2016.
Betty leaves behind a son, David (Carol) Galloway, Attica; a daughter, Sue (Jerry) Johnson, Williamsport; her pet cat, Annie; four granddaughters, Corrina (David) Dahl, Chatham, IL; Denise (Mark) Young, Mishawaka, IN; Sherry (Mike) Berry and Kristin (Donnie) Miller, both of Lafayette; a grandson, Brian (Kay) Johnson, Danville, IL; five great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons; two sisters, Rosann (John) Gooden, West Lebanon and Janet Myers, Covington. She was preceded in death by a brother, O.K. Minnick.
A private memorial gravesite service will be held in the Riverside
Cemetery, Attica, with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17, 2019