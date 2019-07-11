Caroline Rosalie Pollock, 75, passed away 1:15 AM Wednesday July 10, 2019 at her residence in Veedersburg, Indiana.
Caroline was born July 31, 1943 in Danville, IL the daughter of Lyle and Irene Graham. She married Harold F. "Butch" Pollock November 4, 1967 in Veedersburg, IN; he has preceded her in death.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jeffers; a brother, Fred Hoover; and her parents.
Surviving family include three boys, Harold W. "Butch" (Lisa) Pollock, Veedersburg; Bradley A. (Jenny) Pollock, Attica; James Green, Veedersburg; a sister Pauline; seven grandchildren, Autumn Pollock, Jason Sapp, Vernon Sapp Jr., Heather (Bryan) Simpson, Tiffany (Chuck) Arnold, Kayla Sapp, Anna Hayworth; and eight great-grandchildren.
Per Caroline's request there will be no services. Dickerson Funeral Home entrusted with care.
Published in Review Republican from July 11 to July 24, 2019