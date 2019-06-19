Charles Henry "Charlie" Nichols, 88, of Veedersburg, passed away 8:05 AM Saturday June 15, 2019 at OSF Healthcare in Danville, Illinois.
Charlie was born January 29, 1931 in Urbana, Illinois the son of Charles Lloyd and Evelyn Hannah (Stone) Nichols. He married Mary Lou Unverferth March 28, 1953 at the Christian Church in Oakwood, IL.
Surviving family include his wife, Mary Lou Nichols, Veedersburg; four daughters, Lou Ann (Buddy) Hoagland, Veedersburg; Maryl Nichols Robinson, Crawfordsville; Jean Ellen (Robert) Bowen, Veedersburg; Karen Lynelle Bowling, Veedersburg; twelve grandchildren, Lee (Julia) Hoagland, Brian (Adrienne) Hoagland, Audra (Aaron) Armstrong, Alexis (David) Negron, Rachel (fiancé, Kayl) Robinson, Thomas (Erin) Robinson, Natalie Robinson, Jalyn Bowen, Maggie Bowen, Neil Bowen, Kenan (Anna) Bowling, Vanessa Bowling; 20 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by four sisters, Thelma McKee, Donna Karshner, Kay Fuller, and Delores Kelly.
Charlie graduated from Oakwood High School in 1948. He joined the United Sates Marine Corps in 1948 and served his country during the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart for being wounded in action June 21, 1951. He was employed for many years at Olin Corp. in Covington, and retired from the VA in Danville where he worked in the sheet metal department.
He was a member of the Sterling Christian Church, and had recently attended the United Methodist Church in Veedersburg. He was also a member of the F.&A.M. Lodge#491, Scottish Rite Terre Haute, O.E.S. Chapter#204, and American Legion Post#288 where he was a member of their honor guard.
Charlie was proud to have been part of the Honor Flight in 2016. He enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the church choir and participating in their drama performances. He also liked to stay informed on current events.
Visitation will be 11:00AM – 1:00PM Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Funeral service will be at 1:00PM Wednesday June 19, beginning with the Masonic service; funeral officiated by Pastor Gary Johnson. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville, IL with military honors provided by American Legion Post#288. Memorial contributions may be given to American Legion Post#288, Sterling Christian Church, or United Methodist Church, all in Veedersburg. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from June 19 to June 30, 2019