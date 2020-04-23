|
Charles M. Eberly, age 71 of Hamel, IL passed away at 10:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
Charles was born in Lafayette, IN on July 12, 1948. He was the son of Charles L. Eberly and Ruth E. (Clements) Eberly. Charles attended Rainsville and Pine Village schools. He graduated from Pine Village High School in 1968. Charles lived in Warren County, IN for most of his life before moving to Hamel, IL in 2011.
Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He later worked as a certified A/C technician. He was a district maintenance supervisor for several apartment buildings.
Charles attended the Pine Village United Methodist Church. He was a NRA member and a lifetime member of National Hunter's Association Charles enjoyed fishing, boating, and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed antiques, especially farm equipment. Charles attended many John Deer and Antique Power shows. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and coffee shop gossip.
Surviving are,
Life companion, Melanie Sciandra of Hamel, IL;
2 sons, Brian C. Eberly of Woodford, VA and Lucas M. Eberly of Woodford, VA;
1 daughter, Amanda Sciandra of Hamel, IL;
Sister, Ruthann Wankel of Pine Village, IN;
Brother, Greg Eberly of Pine Village, IN;
Grandchildren, Abbagail M., James E., Madison N., Alexis L., Eric M., Tabitha E., and Aesa S.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service was held at Gray Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 23 to May 12, 2020