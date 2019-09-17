Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Offutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie G. (Goodwine) Offutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie G. (Goodwine) Offutt Obituary
Connie G (Goodwine) Offutt passed away unexpectedly in Sugar Land, TX on August 8, 2019 at the age of 69. Connie was born September 29, 1949 in Williamsport, IN to Russell G "Buster" and Thelma J (Roberts) Goodwine and was raised in Tab, IN.
Connie graduated from Seeger High School in 1967 and from Northeastern State University of Oklahoma State with a bachelor degree in Business Administration in 1994. She married James R Offutt from Gary, IN in 1969 who worked as an engineer for Chevron. Connie and Jim lived in a number of locations before settling in Sugar Land, TX in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, her parents and her sister Donna K (Goodwine) Orr.
Connie is survived by her brother Russell Wayne (Karen) Goodwine of Bedford, IN and her sister Mary Lynn Balser of Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews: Debra K Orr-Lane, Diana L (Andy) Schroeder, Jody (Teresa) Balser, Tina Market, Brody (Amy) Goodwine and Nathan Goodwine as well as 11 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday September 29th starting at 2:00 PM at her hometown church, Tab Christian Church, Ambia, IN. Michael Little will preside over a service at 3:30 pm. For those desiring, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the or your local animal shelter. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now