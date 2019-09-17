|
|
Connie G (Goodwine) Offutt passed away unexpectedly in Sugar Land, TX on August 8, 2019 at the age of 69. Connie was born September 29, 1949 in Williamsport, IN to Russell G "Buster" and Thelma J (Roberts) Goodwine and was raised in Tab, IN.
Connie graduated from Seeger High School in 1967 and from Northeastern State University of Oklahoma State with a bachelor degree in Business Administration in 1994. She married James R Offutt from Gary, IN in 1969 who worked as an engineer for Chevron. Connie and Jim lived in a number of locations before settling in Sugar Land, TX in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, her parents and her sister Donna K (Goodwine) Orr.
Connie is survived by her brother Russell Wayne (Karen) Goodwine of Bedford, IN and her sister Mary Lynn Balser of Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews: Debra K Orr-Lane, Diana L (Andy) Schroeder, Jody (Teresa) Balser, Tina Market, Brody (Amy) Goodwine and Nathan Goodwine as well as 11 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday September 29th starting at 2:00 PM at her hometown church, Tab Christian Church, Ambia, IN. Michael Little will preside over a service at 3:30 pm. For those desiring, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the or your local animal shelter. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30, 2019