Dan 'Danny' Marlatt was born on December 30, 1965 to Doan and Marilyn Marlatt. Dan's faith, as well as his love for and from his friends and family, gave him strength while he battled cancer for the past two years. On April 1st, 2019 at the age of 53, he walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Dan had a happy childhood in the rural farming community of Newtown, Indiana. He was a 1984 graduate of Fountain Central High School and a 1988 graduate of Purdue University . Dan was a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church of Granger, Indiana but also felt at home in the Newtown Community Church. He was blessed to be loved at both.Dan married his lifetime love, Taly (Gonzalez), on September 30, 1989. They lived most of their married life in Granger, Indiana where they raised two children, Emma and Ethan. Emma and Ethan both currently attend Purdue University. Along with his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Marilyn Marlatt, and his siblings: Deena (Kelly) Bailey, Marty (Trina) Marlatt, and Darcy (Preston) Smith . He was preceded in death by Encil and Maxine Marlatt (paternal grandparents), Doan Marlatt (father), Alicia Gonzalez (sister-in-law), Candice Brown (niece), and Christian Brocious (nephew).Dan often said he was a blessed man because there was never a day in his life when he did not feel loved. Cancer may have taken his life, but his spirit won the victory. His memory will be forever cherished by the many lives he touched.Service both days in Granger will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church (52553 Fir Road, Granger): Vigil Service, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM followed with visitation hours until 7:00 PM and from 9:00 -9:45 AM prior to the Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 with Monsignor Bill Schooler officiating. Near the family farm, Dan's family will receive guests 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate (9700 North State Road 55 Wingate, IN 47994). Graveside services 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Newtown Cemetery with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. The family strongly requests, in lieu of floral offerings, memorial contributions may best be directed to St. Pius X Little Lions Preschool or the Newtown Community Church.

