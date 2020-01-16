|
Newtown - Daniel "Danny" Ross Lucas, 45, Newtown, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, on Monday, January 13, 2019 at 2:42 p.m., after collapsing on a job site in Covington with an apparent heart attack.
Danny was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 3, 1974. He was the son of Steven A. Lucas of Newtown and the late Mary Margaret (Spear) Lucas. Danny grew up and has lived most of his life in Newtown. He attended Fountain Central High School. Danny was presently working as a finished carpenter with NORAA Contracting Company for the past six years.
Danny enjoyed the outdoors and liked to hunt deer and mushrooms along with camping. He was an avid supported of ABATE and enjoyed going to the "Boogie" at the Lawrence County Recreational Center in Lawrence County, Indiana. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to country music and was very patriotic.
Danny married Erica Nichole "Nicky" Simmons on July 18, 2018 while attending the "Boogie" at the Lawrence County Recreational Center.
He leaves behind his wife of 1 ½ years along with Danny's father, Steven A. Lucas of Newtown; four children, Istari Lucas and William Lucas, both of Wallace, IN; Kaylee Lucas and Alexis Kelley, both at home; a sister, Steve Ann Black, Newtown; eight nieces, two nephews, a great-nephew and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Margaret Lucas.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, January 17th, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel R. Lucas Memorial Fund c/o Erica N. Lucas for their children.
Condolences may be sent on line to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Jan. 16 to Jan. 30, 2020