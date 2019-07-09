Diane Pendleton-Hill of Attica, Indiana passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by family at Williamsport Nursing and Rehab. She was 76 years of age.
Diane was born on February 23rd, 1943 in Casey County, KY. She is the daughter of Christine and Merical Pendleton, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a mother to three children of whom she was very proud. Diane worked at both RMC in Attica, IN and Purdue University and retired to enjoy her family and friends. She was also a collector of many trinkets, including porcelain dolls and ceramic figurines. She liked to play Facebook games, do puzzles, and solve crossword puzzles. She liked baking and making potato candy.
In addition to her parents, Diane is also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Scott.
Surviving are Diane's only sister, Vivian Emmerson (Ralph), her two daughters Karen Evans (Jerry), and Tammy Salts (Jim), father of her children and dear friend Thelbert Scott, seven grandchildren, Bon Scott (Jessica), Chelsea Faulkner (Dustin), Cherissa Lynch (Levi), Jory Evans, Bryce Scott (Katurah), Destinee Scott and Desiree Scott. Also surviving are five great grandchildren, Addison, Brendan, Ellie, Aubrey, and Bailey.
A visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor James Elrod officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Salem Church Cemetery in Dunnville, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws N Claws. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from July 9 to July 23, 2019