Attica - Donald Wayne Mathews, 83, Attica, passed away in the Illiana VA Hospital, Danville, IL on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:26 a.m.
Don was born in Warren County near Tab, Indiana on February 23, 1937. He was the son of the late Bert W. and Geneva May (Courtney) Mathews. He was raised in Warren County, graduating from Williamsport High School in 1956. He has resided in Attica since 1984.
Don first worked for the New York Central Railroad in Chicago. He later worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica. His last employment was with C&D Battery in Attica, working as a Supervisor until his retirement. Following his retirement, Don worked for the City of Attica as the Sexton of the Riverside Cemetery.
Don served in the U.S. Navy and entered the service in 1955 and was discharged in 1960. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Seaman (E-3).
Don was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 Auxiliary in Attica; member of the American Legion Post # 259 of Williamsport; member of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica; member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica, where he served in all capacities of the lodge. His hobbies included golfing, playing cards and visiting casinos. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching University of Illinois sports and followed Chicago Bears football and Chicago Cubs baseball.
Don was first married to Kathleen Joyce Meeker in 1963 in Veedersburg. They divorced and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2011. In 1984 Don married Marilyn June Jennings in Williamsport. June preceded him in death on May 26, 2008.
Don leaves behind five children, Kandi Shackleford and Wendy Shackleford, both of Attica; Dawna (Danny) Miller, Chesapeake, VA; twins, David (Romona Slinker) Mathews and Darren (Cheryl " Littlebit " James) Mathews, both of Attica; a brother, Tom Mathews, Williamsport and a sister, Barbara Thomas, Bradenton, FL; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Bender; a grandson, Jeremy Shackleford; four brothers, Bob, Larry, Bill and Richard Mathews along with his parents.
A public visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Wednesday, May 20th, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. followed by a private family service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Following cremation, a public gravesite service with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be restrictions of people limited to 25 in the funeral home building during the public visitation with social distancing required. Condolences may be sent to the family on line to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from May 19 to Jun. 2, 2020.