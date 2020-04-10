Home

Maus Funeral Home - Attica - Attica
704 Council Street
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 764-4418
Donna Webster
Donna Sue (Smith) Webster


1945 - 2020
Donna Sue (Smith) Webster Obituary
Donna Sue (Smith) Webster, 74 of Morgantown, Kentucky, and formerly of Attica, passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Donna was born August 6, 1945 in Williamsport, Indiana to the Donald Floyd and June Frances Harris Smith and wife of the late Neuman Webster. She was a member of the Moose of Attica #1482 and Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post #3318 of Attica. Donna was a retired toe motor operator for C & D Battery in Attica Indiana and loved her cats, her dog Cookie and all animals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren. Other than her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one great grandson Rhett Bias and three brothers Joe, Steven and Charles Smith.

Donna Sue Webster is survived by one daughter Bobbi Jo Dennis (Scott) of Morgantown, KY; three grandchildren Samantha Smith (Joe) of Morgantown, KY, Traci Bias (fiance' Jesse Morris) of Calhoun, KY and Kayla Avans (Austin) of Morgantown, KY; six great grandchildren Jayden Justis, Blake Inglis, Kane Justis, Konnor Smith, Addy Justis and Aiden Justis all of Morgantown, KY; two step grandchildren Bradley and Emily Dennis of Browder, KY; step great grandson Cole Morris of Calhoun, KY; three sisters Patricia Gentry of Huntsville, KY, Alice Livengood of Huntsville, KY and Brenda Brock of Fordsville, KY; one brother Donald Smith (Anne) of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

For the health and safety of the families we serve we are staying in compliance by the directives set forth by the Governor of Kentucky and CDC recommendations. The Webster family has requested that all services will be private and are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Donna at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com or email your condolences to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 10 to Apr. 28, 2020
