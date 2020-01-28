|
Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Carlson White, age 89, of Ruston, LA, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Danville, IL to Earl and Berlie Carlson on December 11, 1930 and spent her youth in Attica, IN.
She married Milton Ray White in Lafayette, IN on September 28, 1962, and they settled in Baton Rouge. They had three children, Earl Clinton White Sr (married to Donna), Monique Krouse (married to Carroll) and Nadine Johnston (married to Philip). She was a loving and caring mother who was always there for all of her children's sporting and life events.
She worked as a secretary at Covenant Presbyterian Church in West Lafayette, IN for 12 years and John Knox Presbyterian Church in Ruston for 20 years, and only retired a year ago. She enjoyed working and the creativity of designing the church bulletins and being in the background of church life. In this way, she felt that she was contributing to something that meant so much to her.
She loved baking for others, including her famous bread, cinnamon rolls, jelly bars and cookies. These were often the highlight of family and church gatherings. In addition, she was an avid painter, who enjoyed sketching. She was also a very talented seamstress and knitter. On the weekends she could be found antiquing, collecting fruit jars and reading cookbooks. Dottie also loved to travel and frequently drove to visit family and friends all over the country. She was an active member at her church, Presbyterian Church of Ruston, where she served as an elder. She was involved in church governance, helped publish the monthly newsletter, and was key in organizing "Operation Christmas Child" at this site. Dottie also held the position of treasurer for her neighborhood, the Cypress Springs Lake Association, for many years.
Nana avidly followed the lives of her four grandchildren – Brandi Price (married to Ruff), Caylee Morrow (married to Matt), Clint White Jr, and Jessica Johnston - supporting them through all of their events. She made special time for each individual grandchild and was always there with a hug, a drink, a blanket, a lot of love and words of wisdom. She also delighted in her five great-grandchildren Ty, Tucker and Tanner Woodruff, Guy Price and Isabel White.
Throughout her life, Dottie always had numerous animal companions ranging from fish, cats, and dogs, including her most recent beloved service dog, Lilly Gabby.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Berlie Carlson and her husband Milton Ray White. She will be interred with them in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN. Her memorial service will be held at Presbyterian Church of Ruston on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if donations were made to Presbyterian Church of Ruston in her memory.
Published in Review Republican from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, 2020