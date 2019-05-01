Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sanders Funeral Care 203 S 1st Street Kingman , IN 47952 (765)-397-3499 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Lorene (Rukes) Harrison, age 97 of Kingman passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Diamond, Indiana on January 12, 1922 to the late William Henry & Edna Rose (Petty) Rukes.



Dorothy graduated from Rosedale High School. She received her Bachelors degree from Indiana State University in 1944 in Elementary Education and also received her Masters degree from Indiana State. She married Lytle Walter Harrison on June 22, 1946 in Lebanon, IN. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2005.



She was an elementary school teacher in Attica and Kingman and retired from Southeast Fountain Elementary after 35 years. She was a member of the Kingman United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Home Ec Club, and the ISU Alumni Association. She loved nature and could identify every bird, tree and flower. She loved to read, especially nonfiction, loved traveling to Florida, and loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by a son, Greg (Nancy) Harrison of Kingman; a brother, Myron Rukes of Terre Haute; a sister, Margaret Grunert of Plainfield; four grandchildren, Dustin (Alexis) Harrison, Erica (Tom) Crane, Mallori (Adam) Miller, and Lindsay (Bryant) Hathaway; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Aria, Kinsley, Quinn, and Kade; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle Harrison; her son, Jeff Harrison; and brother, Marion Rukes.



Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3:00pm till the time of the funeral service at 6:00pm with Pastor Rodney Overpeck officiating. Burial will follow at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Kingman United Methodist Church, PO Box 71, Kingman, IN 47952 or the Kingman Heritage Club, PO Box 158, Kingman, IN 47952. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation for all their care and support.

