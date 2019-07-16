Edna May (Myrick) Jordan, 93, died at her residence at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

Edna was born in Holland, MI. She was the fifth of seven children of the late Floyd E. and Burnadette M. (Breithaupt) Myrick. Growing up in Holland, she loved roller skating with her sister, Dory. At the beginning of WWII, Edna worked as a government inspector at Fafnir Bearing in Michigan. While working to support the war, she waited for her boyfriend, Frank, to return home from his duties as a medic in the South Pacific. Upon his return from the war, Edna and Frank were married on April 27, 1946 in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Holland, MI. They moved to Chicago, IL where they started their family of 10 children. Frank worked at Radio Materials Corp in Chicago until a new plant was built in Attica. In 1966 they moved their family to Attica and have lived there ever since. Frank preceded her in death on March 4, 2004. She missed her husband greatly and went home to be with him again.

Edna also enjoyed working with wood. She had worked as a lumberjill at the Jordan Saw Mill as well as doing furniture refinishing at The Roundtable Antique Shop with Ann Baker in Attica. She enjoyed many years of family holidays, big family dinners and loved to travel. She always enjoyed being in the outdoors, the snow and camping. She also loved reading and doing puzzle books on her porch.

Edna was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. She was also a member of the St. Francis Ladies Guild and the Sewing Circle. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Attica.

Surviving are her ten children, Patricia "Pat" (John) Lloyd, St. Petersburg, FL, James "Jim" (Phyllis) Jordan, Columbus, GA, David (Alice) Jordan, Plano, TX, Mary Jordan, Daniel "Dan" (Robin) Jordan, Kenneth "Ken" Jordan, Frank Jordan, all of Attica, Bernice "Bee" (Ed) Erb, Huntsville, AL, Burnadette "Bunny" Jordan and Michael "Mike' (Lisa) Jordan, also of Attica; 21 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by all of her brothers & sisters including her dear friend and sister, Doris Asher, and a grandson, Nathan Jordan.

Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Attica, on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Sam Futral officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Attica. Contributions may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Attica Community Foundation or Hope Springs Women's Shelter, Attica. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com Published in Review Republican from July 16 to July 30, 2019