Service Information

MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica , IN 47918-1603
(765)-764-4418

Calling hours
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica , IN 47918-1603

Service
2:00 PM

MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica , IN 47918-1603

Williamsport - Elizabeth Ann (Jackson) Knight, 86, formerly of Attica, recently residing in Williamsport, passed away quietly at her home in Williamsport, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:47 a.m.



Ann, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Perrysville, Indiana on July 4, 1932. She was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Crowder) Jackson. Ann was raised in Perrysville, graduating from Perrysville High School in 1950.



Ann was married to James M. Knight by the groom's father, Rev. James W. Knight, on June 23, 1951 in Perrysville. She and Jim moved to Attica in the mid 1950's and lived there until moving to Williamsport in 2007.



Ann was a social worker for Community Action of Western Indiana for over 20 years.



Ann was an active member of the Attica-Williamsport Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She served as a Girl Scout leader in Attica. For several years she assisted as a home room mother for Marguerite



She leaves behind her husband, James "Jim" Knight of nearly 68 years along with two daughters, Jill Knight, Indianapolis and Rhonda (Dr. Jon) Inman, Williamsport; two grandchildren, James and Christine Inman. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Gail Knight; two sisters, Fauniel Sheridan and Dorine Allen along with a brother, Charles William "Bill" Jackson.



Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, June 22nd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with the son-in-law, Dr. Jon Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery, Perrysville.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Attica-Williamsport Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Attica, IN 47918.



