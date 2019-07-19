Elizabeth Belle (Doyle) Heeter, 76, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:07 a.m.

Belle, as she was known to family and friends, was born on September 10, 1942 in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Ora Leslie and Margaret May (Paul) Doyle. Belle was raised in Warren County and attended Pine Village School.

She first worked at Central Labs in Lafayette for 5 years and later for 25 years for Attica Floral Company. Her first love was being a homemaker and watching after her children and grandchildren.

She was baptized in the Attica Christian Church. She was active in the Area Sharing Kindness (ASK) in Attica for 5 years. She enjoyed raising her flower garden and spending precious moments with her great-grandchildren.

She married Jerry J. Heeter, Sr. On August 10, 1958 in Independence, IN. She leaves behind her husband, Jerry of nearly 61 years along with a son, Jerry J. (Cathy) Heeter, Jr., Attica; a granddaughter, whom she raised in the home, Nicole (Rusty) Derhammer, Monticello, IL; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Zavier Derhammer, both of Monticello, IL; a sister, Nancy Pearson, Independence; two sisters-in-law, Emilie Heeter, Lafayette and Marilyn Zink, Winthrop. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christene Worley; two brothers, Dewey and Frank Doyle and two sisters, Eleanor Zahn and an infant sister and her parents.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, July 21st, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 22nd at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Area Sharing Kindness (ASK) in Attica.

Published in Review Republican from July 19 to Aug. 6, 2019