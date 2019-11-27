|
|
Elmer Damian Mattern, 95, passed peacefully from this world on November 22, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzeimer's. He is remembered as someone who went far ""doing what you can with what you've got"".
Elmer was born in a farming community of mainly German Russian Catholics at Strasburg, North Dakota, to Fred and Elizabeth (Schumacher) Mattern on April 15, 1924. He was raised on a farm and, molded by the challenges of the Great Depression and World War II, was a reliably hard worker for his family and for the many families whose men were gone to war. His first school was in a one room cabin where only German was spoken as this was the common language of home and community. He spoke English once he reached high school where he became the first of his family to get a high school diploma.
Elmer joined the Army after WW II and was honorably discharged just before the Korean War. He returned to the family farm but soon joined his brother and father in the new family venture of owning and operating the Strasburg Bar and Blue Room Dancehall. He met the love of his life, Hilda Voller, who was working nearby in her family's grocery store.
Elmer and Hilda moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, where they lived for 55 years and raised three children. Initially a foreman for a construction crew that set foundations for high voltage power lines, he became employed by Iowa Power and Light, retiring as the field engineer for the Natural Gas Division in his area. Elmer was active in St. Mary's Catholic Church, especially as a Knight of Columbus. He attained the 4th Degree, the highest level of service, and was treasurer of his council for many years.
Elmer loved dancing, fishing, cards, and music, especially Lawrence Welk. He was an adept handy man and contributed to countless projects in his home, for his adult children and for his small business in retirement. He was an avid groundskeeper, horseman, walker, and one who was unlikely to shrink from a challenge, including crossing the state of Iowa by bicycle in his 60's.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Hilda; his brothers Leo and Johannes Mattern; sister Betty Schumacher; and his parents. He is survived by his three children: Jerome and his wife Sarah of Attica, Indiana; Mark and his wife Maria of Evergreen, Colorado; and Mary and her husband David Lockwood of Spillville, Iowa. Also surviving him are his sister Adeline Godair, sisters-in-law Betty Bachmeier and Rose Glas, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Attica, IN on Friday 11/29/2019. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m., recitation of the Rosary begins at 11:30 a.m., and the Funeral Mass will commence at noon with Rev. Samuel Futral officiating. Donuts and beverages will be served after mass in honor of Elmer's long standing enjoyment of social hour after mass each Sunday. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the (). Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11, 2019