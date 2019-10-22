|
|
Emma Argena Coffing Hunter Verplank, 98, of Covington passed away at The Waters of Covington on Saturday October 5, 2019 with family by her side. Emma was born the daughter of Everett Andrew and Maude May (Lang) Coffing on June 24, 1921 near Portland Arch, Indiana. Emma Married Paul Hunter on June 21, 1939 he preceded her on August 28, 1986. She later married Neil Verplank on August 12, 1992 he preceded her on May 23, 2003.
Emma leaves behind her three daughters; Pauletta (Art) Fletcher, Alberta Hunter and Tammy (Randy) Spivey, five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents. She lost her two brothers Robert and Russell in a car accident in July of 1996.
Emma Argena and Paul owned and operated Hill Top Café, near Stone Bluff. She also worked at GE and was a in home caregiver. Emma liked to go mushrooming work in her garden, and she enjoyed doing puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A graveside service for Emma will be held per her wishes at 1pm Est on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Osborne Prairie Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 Third Street Covington, Indiana 47932 are entrusted with Emma's final wishes. Please join Emma's family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 22 to Nov. 6, 2019