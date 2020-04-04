|
|
Erwin Johannes, age 90, husband of Ann Johannes, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Covington United Methodist Church, Covington, IN at a later date. Burial will be at Waltham Cemetery, Utica, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Western Indiana Community Foundation, Covington Circle Trail or another charitable purpose of the Foundation.
Singleton and Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 4 to Apr. 21, 2020