Hillsboro - Esther Alberta (Parish) Rafferty, 98, Hillsboro, passed away in her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:40 p.m.
Esther was born in Wayne Township of Montgomery County, Indiana on August 21, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Tarence and Mary (Switzer) Parish. Esther grew up on a farm near the Wesley Chapel Church east of Waynetown. She attended Waynetown High School. She has resided in Hillsboro for over 40 years.
Along with her husband, they owned and operated the Wave-In Service Station in Waveland for 30 years.
Esther was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church.
On November 16, 1940, Esther married Kenneth Russell Rafferty. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Esther leaves behind her daughter, Kathy Lynn Seymour, Hillsboro; a sister, Marguerite Hinds, Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Lacie Newlin, Cody Newlin, Cameron (Taylor) Seymour, Logan Seymour and Sondra (Brian) Rafferty McCoy; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Breanne, Brittany, Theodore, Thaddeus; a great great-grandson, Waylon. She was preceded in death by a son, David Eugene Rafferty; three sisters, Mary Frances Parish, Dorothy Reed and Thelma Banta.
As per Esther's wishes she will be cremated and a private family memorial gravesite service will be held at a later date in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, east of Waynetown. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 10 to Mar. 24, 2020