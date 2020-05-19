Ethel Faye Bacon, age 81, passed away 2:10 PM Thursday, May 13, 2020 in Ben Hur Health and Rehab, Crawfordsville. She had been in failing health for the past several years. She was born in Missouri November 12, 1938 to the late William and Lucy Kemper Dodd. She was formerly married to Paul Hatch and they divorced.
Ethel was educated in Missouri and had worked as a CNA in various health care facilities. She was a member of The Friends Church in Newport. She enjoyed quilting, taking care of her animals, gardening and mushrooming.
Surviving are: four sons: Dallas Hollingsworth of St. Charles, MO, Denver Hollingsworth of Tolono, IL, Doug Hollingsworth of Terre Haute, IN and Rodney Hatch of San Francisco, CA. Two daughters: April Hatch of Danville, IN and Mary Hatch of Covington. Grandchildren: Trent Hatch, Joseph Swaim, Dallas Hollingsworth and Eleanor Hollingsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cindy Hatch.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM EST Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Newport Cemetery (Thomas Cemetery) on Indiana 71 just off 63, with Pastor Sam Guilliams officiating. To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
Published in Review Republican from May 19 to Jun. 2, 2020.