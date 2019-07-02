Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora (Martin) Lefton. View Sign Service Information Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 (765)-762-3464 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 View Map Service 12:00 PM Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Flora (Martin) Lefton, age 87 of Attica, IN passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.



Flora was born in Valley Falls, NY on September 18, 1931. She was the daughter of George H. and Ethel (Lucas) Martin, Sr. She was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School. She lived in Indiana most of her life.



Flora worked for the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library, Alcoa in Lafayette, IN, GE in Danville, IL and Harrison Steel in Attica, IN. She was a member of the Attica Christian Church. She enjoyed working in the outdoors, playing bingo, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are,



Children, Douglas Lambert (Sally) of Attica, IN, Mark Lambert of Attica, IN, Sheryl Summers (Randy) of Attica, IN, Joyce Minick (Doug) of Lafayette, IN and Paul Lefton of Orlando, FL



6 grandchildren, Jenny Alenduff (Jody) of Attica, IN, Jason Lambert of Gainesville, FL, Stacey Blankenship (Kyle) of Veedersburg, IN, Stefanie Summers of Attica, IN, Kalie Minick (fiancé: Jarrett Smart) of Lafayette, IN, and Carson Minick of Lafayette, IN



2 great-grandchildren, Brooke and Connor Howard of Attica, IN;



1 niece and 2 nephews



Flora was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law George H. Martin Jr. and Janice Martin.



Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at noon with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Interment will follow at Osborne Prairie Cemetery near Stone Bluff, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Christian Church.

