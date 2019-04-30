Guest Book View Sign Service Information MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 (765)-764-4418 Send Flowers Obituary





Fred, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Sumner, Illinois on July 25, 1939. He was the son the late Rev. Willard Kirkpatrick Madden, a Wesleyan minister and Elva M. (Hill) Madden. As the son of a Wesleyan minister, Fred moved throughout the Midwest. He graduated from school in Wellington Springs, South Dakota.



Fred was a Master Electrician for over 50 years. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and was an accomplished pianist. He formerly played piano for several gospel groups. In his later years he enjoyed working crossword puzzles. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He leaves behind four children, Mark (Dina) Madden, Seymour, IN; Amy Jo Madden, Harrodsburg, KY; twins, Michael (James Bertrand) Madden and Matthew Madden, both of Attica; seven grandchildren, Andrew J. Madden, Abigail Frazier, Colin, Caleb, Lillian, Olivia and Ellen Madden. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew Madden along with two brothers, Robert and Richard Madden.



A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date in St. Francisville, Illinois. Memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the Attica Community Foundation, P.O. Box 161, Attica, IN 47918



Attica - Frederick "Fred" Lee Madden, 79, Attica, passed away in the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:55 a.m.

