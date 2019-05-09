Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale E. "Bud" Hershberger. View Sign Service Information Maus Funeral Home Inc 206 Water St Hillsboro , IN 47949 (765)-798-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Veedersburg - Gale "Bud" E. Hershberger, 87, of rural Veedersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2019.



Bud was born on November 26, 1931 in Danville, IL. He was the son of the late Lee and Pearl (Keller) Hershberger. He had lived in rural Veedersburg all of his life and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1950. He spent most of his life as a farmer in Cain and VanBuren townships of Fountain County



Bud married Ida Mae Dismore on December 29, 1951 in Cates. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.



Bud and his wife started Hershey's Drive In in Veedersburg in 1975. He was a Star Route Mail Carrier for over 50 years and worked at Neal Gravel in Attica.



Bud was a member of the Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg. He was a member of the WBCCI Airstream Travel Club for 20 years. During this time he and his wife enjoyed traveling the United States and made lifelong friends. The last several years he and his wife became winter Texans in Donna, TX where they had many close friends.



Bud served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a 50 year member and Past Master of the Veedersburg Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. He was also a member of the Low 12 Club. He also enjoyed raising Angus cattle and working outdoors. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, going to many of his great-grandchildren's sporting events. He loved to make home made ice cream and always with a hand crank ice cream machine.



He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Nick) Linville, Veedersburg and Renee (the late Daniel) McGrady, Hillsboro; four grandchildren, D.J. (Jennifer) Linville, Dan (Kishia) Linville, Grant (Kellie) McGrady & Krista (Brock) Martin; and nine great-grandchildren, Hope & Holly Linville, Mackenzy, Cody & Daxton Linville, Karson & Koby Wolf, Atley McGrady and Steele Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenny, sisters, Della Mae Nine, Anna Lee Shoaf, and Ilean Miller and a son-in-law, Daniel McGrady.



Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro on Saturday, May 11 from 11:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m with the funeral service to follow. Burial with military rites will follow in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery, Waynetown. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Veedersburg Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. Condolences may be sent online at Veedersburg - Gale "Bud" E. Hershberger, 87, of rural Veedersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2019.Bud was born on November 26, 1931 in Danville, IL. He was the son of the late Lee and Pearl (Keller) Hershberger. He had lived in rural Veedersburg all of his life and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1950. He spent most of his life as a farmer in Cain and VanBuren townships of Fountain CountyBud married Ida Mae Dismore on December 29, 1951 in Cates. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.Bud and his wife started Hershey's Drive In in Veedersburg in 1975. He was a Star Route Mail Carrier for over 50 years and worked at Neal Gravel in Attica.Bud was a member of the Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg. He was a member of the WBCCI Airstream Travel Club for 20 years. During this time he and his wife enjoyed traveling the United States and made lifelong friends. The last several years he and his wife became winter Texans in Donna, TX where they had many close friends.Bud served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a 50 year member and Past Master of the Veedersburg Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. He was also a member of the Low 12 Club. He also enjoyed raising Angus cattle and working outdoors. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, going to many of his great-grandchildren's sporting events. He loved to make home made ice cream and always with a hand crank ice cream machine.He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Nick) Linville, Veedersburg and Renee (the late Daniel) McGrady, Hillsboro; four grandchildren, D.J. (Jennifer) Linville, Dan (Kishia) Linville, Grant (Kellie) McGrady & Krista (Brock) Martin; and nine great-grandchildren, Hope & Holly Linville, Mackenzy, Cody & Daxton Linville, Karson & Koby Wolf, Atley McGrady and Steele Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenny, sisters, Della Mae Nine, Anna Lee Shoaf, and Ilean Miller and a son-in-law, Daniel McGrady.Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro on Saturday, May 11 from 11:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m with the funeral service to follow. Burial with military rites will follow in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery, Waynetown. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Veedersburg Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com. Published in Review Republican from May 9 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close