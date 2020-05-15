Gary L. Lyons, 69, of Veedersburg IN, passed away, 7:00 AM Wednesday May 13, 2020
Gary was born September 23, 1950 in Crawfordsville, Indiana the son of James R. and Norma Lee (Bechtelheimer) Lyons.
He was a 1968 graduate of Fountain Central High School and had attended Indiana State University. He served his country in the US Army as an MP stationed at The Presido in San Francisco, CA.
Gary had been employed at Pace Dairy in Crawfordsville IN and NAPA Stores in Veedersburg and more recently in Covington. He was a member of American Legion Post #288 and the First Christian Church in Veedersburg. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed Chicago Cubs Baseball and Purdue University Basketball.
Surviving family include his son, Andy Lyons, Bicknell IN; step-daughter Sue Sheets; grandchildren, Mason & Malli Lyons; his mother, Norma Lyons, Veedersburg; brothers, Bob (Diane) Lyons, Greenville NC; Scott (Michelle) Lyons, Douglasville, GA; sister, Elaine (Jeff) Douglas, Veedersburg; Aunt Carolyn Doty, Bloomington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, James R Lyons, Uncle David Lyons, Aunt Susan Lyons, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Lyons McGary, and paternal grandparents Vernon & Marjorie Bechtelheimer.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday May 16, 2020 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg IN with Pastor Garland Pannell officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM and continue until the service time at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Attica IN. The public is asked to limit attendance based on the Governor's current COVID 19 guidelines. All at-risk people should refrain from attending. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
Gary was born September 23, 1950 in Crawfordsville, Indiana the son of James R. and Norma Lee (Bechtelheimer) Lyons.
He was a 1968 graduate of Fountain Central High School and had attended Indiana State University. He served his country in the US Army as an MP stationed at The Presido in San Francisco, CA.
Gary had been employed at Pace Dairy in Crawfordsville IN and NAPA Stores in Veedersburg and more recently in Covington. He was a member of American Legion Post #288 and the First Christian Church in Veedersburg. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed Chicago Cubs Baseball and Purdue University Basketball.
Surviving family include his son, Andy Lyons, Bicknell IN; step-daughter Sue Sheets; grandchildren, Mason & Malli Lyons; his mother, Norma Lyons, Veedersburg; brothers, Bob (Diane) Lyons, Greenville NC; Scott (Michelle) Lyons, Douglasville, GA; sister, Elaine (Jeff) Douglas, Veedersburg; Aunt Carolyn Doty, Bloomington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, James R Lyons, Uncle David Lyons, Aunt Susan Lyons, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Lyons McGary, and paternal grandparents Vernon & Marjorie Bechtelheimer.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday May 16, 2020 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg IN with Pastor Garland Pannell officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM and continue until the service time at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Attica IN. The public is asked to limit attendance based on the Governor's current COVID 19 guidelines. All at-risk people should refrain from attending. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Review Republican from May 15 to May 28, 2020.