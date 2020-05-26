George Arnold Hancock, 84, of Stone Bluff, passed away 7:45 AM Saturday May 23, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Bremen, IN.
Arnold was born August 3, 1935 in Attica IN the son of George and Gladys Marie (Smith) Hancock. He married Delores June Kolaiser November 4, 1955 in Mellott, IN.
Surviving family include his wife Delores Hancock, Stone Bluff; two sons George Arnold (Anna) Hancock Jr., Hillsboro; Charles F "Chuck" Hancock, Veedersburg; a sister, Charlotte Starkey, Covington; three granddaughters, Holly Newlin, Melissa McConnel, Emma Cloud; five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Marie "Pat" Bowling.
Arnold graduated from Veedersburg High School. Throughout his life he had been employed at RMC, Dri All, and TeePak; his main source of employment had been at Hyster in Danville IL, where he had retired after 29 years of service.
He had attended the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, he was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge both in Attica.
Funeral service will be 1:00PM Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene 453 South State Road 341 Hillsboro IN with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM on Wednesday May 27th and continue until the time of service. Burial will be at Osborn Prairie Cemetery near Stone Bluff. Arrangements entrusted to Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com We ask those attending services to please comply with the current Covid 19 recommendations.
Published in Review Republican from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.