Williamsport - George Willis Rainwater, 77, Williamsport, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:06 p.m.
George was born in Slate Branch, KY on October 22, 1942. He was the son of the late Virgil and Girtrude (LeFeuw) Rainwater. George was raised and educated in Kentucky. At the age of 19, George moved to Williamsport. He worked as a welder at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica until his retirement.
He was a life member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica. He enjoyed the outdoors, where he liked to go hunting and mushrooming.
On June 24, 1978, George married Cheryl Ann Darwactor in Williamsport. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2013.
George leaves behind two daughters, Christina D. (Kelly) Lawrence, Racine, WI and Heather Odle, Veedersburg; three sons, Brian (Heather) Rainwater, Terre Haute; Jeff Rainwater, Williamsport and Kevin Rainwater, Veedersburg; a brother, Lee (Sandy) Rainwater, Somerset, KY; seven grandchildren, Marissa (Justin) Davis, Williamsport; Tiffany Odle, Veedersburg; Lacey Rainwater, Lafayette; Elizabeth Odle, Veedersburg; Alan Rainwater, Veedersburg; Hailey and Connor Lawrence, Racine, WI; a great-grandson, Ryder Davis, Williamsport. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Keeney and six brothers, Virgil Rainwater, Jr.; Boyd Rainwater, Dean Rainwater, Gene Rainwater, Clifford Rainwater and Edward Rainwater.
A private family memorial gravesite service will be held in the Rockfield Cemetery, Veedersburg with Pastor David Adams officiating. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 28 to May 12, 2020