Gladys M. Williams, of Warren County, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in her home in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born September 20, 1922 in Rensselaer, Indiana to Walter W. and Irene E. Lattimore. She and husband, R. Paul Williams, were long-time residents and farmers in Warren County and both moved to Terre Haute in 2009 to be near family. She was a graduate of Fair Oaks High School. Fair Oaks, Indiana, a homemaker, and member of Hickman Heights Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by husband R. Paul Williams in 2010, daughter Mary Ann Williams Leader, her parents, Jerry J. Kruger, daughter-in-law Janice Kruger, son-in-law Thomas Leader, son-in-law William J. Kauffman, and siblings: Thib, Glen, Gilbert, Abe, Edith, Alice.
Gladys is survived by her children, son Jerry J. (Jim) Kruger, (Janice Kruger, deceased) Lafayette, Indiana; daughter Colleen E. (Liz) Kauffman (William J. Kauffman, deceased) Terre Haute, Indiana; Grandchildren: Troy C. Kruger (Brandy) Lafayette, Indiana; Kristen E. Kauffman Terre Haute, Indiana; Michael P. Leader (Courtney), Avon, Indiana; Great grandchildren: Kasey, Karter, Kash Kruger, Jacob M. Leader, and many nieces and nephews from the Lattimore, Kruger, and Williams families.
Special members of her family remembered include; Mary Kruger (Ralph Kruger, deceased), Betty Wilson (Kenneth Wilson, deceased), Diana Leader (Thomas Leader, deceased), Daniel, Kayla, Chambers, and Knox Leader.
Graveside services are planned for later in the fall.
Services are being handled by Grady Funeral Home.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 18 to Sept. 30, 2019